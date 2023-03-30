Ray Johnson, 88, of Adairville, Ky., passed away Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Creekwood Nursing and Rehab in Russellville, Ky.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 30 at 11 a.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Delmar Spivey, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, Ky. at 1 p.m. Visitation began at the funeral home Wednesday, March 29 from 4-6 p.m. and Thursday, March 30 from 8 a.m. until time of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.