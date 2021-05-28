Alice Pauline Brown, 89, of Russellville, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Auburn Healthcare.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 29 at 11 a.m. at Summers & Son Funeral Home with Bro. Butch Nash and Bro. Calvin Naylor officiating. Burial will follow in the Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Friday, May 28 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, May 29 from 8 a.m. until time of service.
