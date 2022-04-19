Cheryl Renee Oberhausen, 58, of Auburn, passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022, after a long battle with ovarian cancer.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 16 at 3 p.m. at Kirby Funeral Services Russellville. Visitation began at the funeral home Friday, April 15 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, April 16 from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
