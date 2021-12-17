Vonelle (Costellow) Wherry, age 93, of Flint, Mich., died Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Symphony at Linden.
Funeral services took place at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at North End Baptist Church; 7360 Clio Rd., Mt Morris. Pastor Jon Locke to officiate with burial to follow at Sunset Hills Cemetery. The family will be present to receive friends from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Martin Funeral, Cremation & Tribute Services in Mt. Morris. On Thursday Vonelle will be taken to the church to lie in state from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Those desiring may direct memorial contributions to Alzheimer’s Association, envelopes will be available at the funeral home and church. Condolences may be shared by visiting Vonelle’s tribute page at martinfuneralhome.com.
Vonelle was born in Logan County, Ky. on July 20, 1928, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Everett and Frances “Fannie” (Clark) Costellow. Raised and educated in Kentucky, Vonelle graduated from Chandlers Chapel High School with the Class of 1948. As a young woman, Vonelle met, dated, and fell in love with Joseph Lewis Wherry. The two were united in marriage on Dec. 20, 1947, in Logan County, Ky., their marriage blessed them with four children. Vonelle enjoyed sewing and quilting, often making dolls and clothing for her children. She was a member of the First Apostolic Church of Mount Morris for over 30 years and was very involved with the church and activities. After her children were grown, Vonelle entered into the workforce, working for over 10 years at Reliance Dental Lab. Vonelle loved family get-togethers, especially Christmas. She enjoyed all the laughter and memories being made. In her free time, Vonelle enjoyed playing cards, watching game shows, and most of all reading her bible. Vonelle always had a way to speak her mind and get her point across, she knew who she was, what she wanted and she would let you know. She really enjoyed her first camping trip, at age 91! Vonelle had a sense of humor unlike everyone else, she could make anyone laugh or smile with her witty words and ways. She will be missed by all those who got to meet and love her.
Left to cherish Vonelle’s memory are her children: Larry and wife, Ruby Wherry, Brenda and husband, James Ownsby, Lynette and husband, Charles Dantzer, and Steven Wherry; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; seven great-great-grandchildren; twin sister: Mazelle Collins; and brother, Wayburn Costellow, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Vonelle was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Joseph; siblings: Eunice Reed, Irene Bailey, Thurston Costellow, Allyene Stevenson, Beatrice Lack, and George Costellow.
