Franklin, KY (42134)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 81F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms this evening. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.