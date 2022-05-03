Dorothy Farmer, age 74, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Dorothy was born in Todd County, Ky. on July 5, 1947, to the late Eunice Clifford and Mabel (Fields) Cardwell. Dorothy was a member of the New Vision Community Church and retired from Emerson Electric where she worked in Quality Control. She is preceded in death by her brothers, John Cardwell and Eunice Cardwell, and three sisters, Mary Helen Midkiff, Barbara Sue Hargrove, and Blondell Ladd.
Dorothy is survived by her two sons, John Stewart of Russellville and Tommy Stewart (Jackie) of Lewisburg; her daughter, Brenda Keen of Cross Plains, Tenn.; a sister, Ion Tanner (Tink) of Russellville; three grandchildren, Thomas Keith Stewart, Hunter Blake Keen (Camryn), and Brandi Paige Keen, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Dorothy Farmer were conducted Wednesday, April 13 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Brad Rogers officiating with cremation to follow. Visitation began Wednesday, April 13 from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.