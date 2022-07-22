James Wayne Elliott, 69, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, in Houston, Texas.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 23 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Russellville, with Rev. Sammy Spencer, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Townsend Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation began at the church Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
