Gayle Martin, 73, of Elkton, passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Logan Memorial Hospital in Russellville.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 30 at 12 p.m. at the Rose Chapel of the Todd County Funeral Home with Shane Hessey officiating. Burial will follow at the Glenwood Cemetery in Elkton. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Friday, April 30 from 11 a.m. until time of service. Masks will be required as well as social distancing and no hugging or shaking hands.
