Patricia “Patty” B. Penick, 81, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, at Creekwood Nursing and Rehab in Russellville.
A Celebration of Life service was held Thursday, Nov. 4 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 6th and Main Street with Bro. Buddy Crabtree officiating. Visitation began at the church Thursday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. until service time. Summers and Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
