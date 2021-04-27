Ruth Olivia Sawyers, 72, of Elkton, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Jennie Stuart Medical Center ER in Hopkinsville.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 28 at 2 p.m. at the West Side Church of Christ with Mr. Doug Gregory and Mr. Brian Stone officiating. Burial will follow in the Glenwood Cemetery in Elkton. Visitation will begin at the church Tuesday, April 27 from 4-8 p.m. Latham Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
