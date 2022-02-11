Christopher Lee Thomasson, 45, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at his home in Brooklyn, N.Y. Chris was born on Oct. 25, 1976, in Bowling Green, Ky. to the late Bobby Owen Thomasson and Reita Ann Thomasson. Christopher graduated in 1994 from Jac-Cen-Del High School in Osgood, Ind. He attended the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., and graduated with an undergraduate degree in Theater in 2001. From there, Chris went to Brooklyn College in Brooklyn, N.Y. to obtain his Master of Fine Arts degree in directing.
Christopher leaves behind his girlfriend, Megan Kennelly of Brooklyn, N.Y.; his mother, Reita Ann Thomasson of Bowling Green, Ky.; brothers, Kevin (Glenda) Thomasson of Moores Hill, Ind., Keith Thomasson of Versailles, Ind., and Clark (Pamela) Thomasson of Eau Claire, Wisc., and Adam Miller (Carrie Blake) of Brooklyn, N.Y.; one aunt, Bernice Keown of Florida, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Christopher was preceded in death by his grandparents, Byrnes (Dorothy) Clark of Russellville, Ky., and Richard (Hattie) Thomasson of Guthrie, Ky.; father, Bobby Owen Thomasson of Osgood, Ind., and a sister, Kimberly Ann Jacobsen of Sacramento, Calif.
Christopher had such a zest for life. His energy, enthusiasm, and positive attitude radiated light wherever he went. He never met a stranger. His smile was infectious. Christopher was a small-town boy, but after moving to New York, he loved the big city and the opportunities that lay ahead, so he then decided to make Brooklyn his home.
At present, Christopher worked as Overnight Camp Director under Riel Peerbooms at Trail Blazers Camp in Brooklyn, N.Y. and Montague, N.J. Prior to that, he was Associate Director under Denny Rosen at Camp Ojibwa for boys in Eagle River, Wisc. for 19 years. While doing all this, Christopher also spent 10 years as Holiday Operations Manager at Macy’s Santaland in New York City and 10 years as Associate Artistic Director at Boomerang Theatre Company. He loved the theater and traveling. He also loved a good bourbon and a fine cigar with friends and family. He played his guitar almost every day, but his passion was the kids at the camps where he worked, and all the friends he had made in his lifetime.
Family and friends may gather from 3 to 5 p.m. (Central Time) on Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with a short service to follow beginning at 5 p.m. A meal will be provided afterward at a location to be determined. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements, 1600 Nashville Street, Russellville, KY 42276, 270-726-4150. Memorials may be given to the funeral home in honor of Christopher to Trail Blazers Camp or Camp Ojibwa for Boys.
