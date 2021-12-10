Franklin, KY (42134)

Today

Windy with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Windy with strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected.