Barbara Ann (Gray) Watkins, 80, of Jasonville, Ind., passed away at 8:28 p.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Gibson Family Center for Hospice Care in Terre Haute, Ind.
She was born January 9, 1941 in Indianapolis, Ind. to Cero R. Gray and Sarah L. (Parnell) Gray.
Barbara married James Ray Watkins January 8, 1983, he passed away on October 17, 2000.
Survivors include her children, Teresa Dunigan of Salem, Ind., Tonia Hamilton of Linton, Ind., Scott Huddleston (Aimee) of Jasonville, Ind.; step-children, Donald Watkins (Deanna) of Indiana, Kathy Howell (Lester) of Indiana, Vickey Summers of Kentucky, Jamie Watkins (Linda) of Kentucky; grandchildren, Sarah Teague, Amanda Hamilton, James Hamilton, Melissa Slough, Brittany Huddleston, Michael Huddleston, NaStasha Dunigan; great-grandchildren, Dylan Jerrell, Brian Hamilton, AlacZanbra Jerrell, Alexis Keene, Cady Hamilton, Peyton Jerrell, Liam Hamilton, Mason Hamilton, Colton Slough, Gracelyn Slough, Silas Teague, Daveaya Teague, Josie Teague, Anna Slough, Caleb Slough, Isaiah Hamilton, LaShay Dunigan; step-grandchidren, Victoria, Nicole, Leslie, Johnny, Jo, Denny, James, Chrystal, Chris, Destiney, Shi, Morgan, Jim, Gary, Donald.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Bryan Huddleston; step-son, Daniel Watkins; step-daughter, Sheila Miller; brother, Robert Gray.
Barbara worked at a hardware store retiring after over 20 years of service. She was a restaurant owner, farmer’s wife and butcher shop owner. Barbara enjoyed writing in her journal of daily happenings, being outside, watching grand kids and great-grandkids, country cruzing, meeting new people, bowling and sewing.
Arrangements are entrusted to Michael W. Cox, Cox Funeral Home; 218 South Meridian Street; Jasonville, Indiana. Visitation is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Funeral Home. Funeral Services are 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 with Pastor Mark Messmer officiating.
Interment will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Felts Cemetery in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.