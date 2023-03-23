Allen Taylor, 24, of Russellville, Ky., passed away on Friday, March 17, 2023, at his home.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 25 at 6 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home. There will be no visitation prior to the service.
Updated: March 24, 2023 @ 7:25 pm
