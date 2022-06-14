Jerry Wesley Stahl, age 77, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Greenview Regional Hospital.
Jerry was born in Warren County, Ky. on Jan. 9, 1945, to the late John Wesley Stahl and Bernice (Manley) Stahl. Jerry attended Epley Methodist Church, was a United States Navy veteran, formerly worked with Emerson as a security guard, and retired from Lords Corporation where he worked as a press operator. Jerry is preceded by his brother, Ronnie Stahl.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Bernice Stahl of Russellville, Ky.; wife of 56 years, Beverly Sue Stahl; three sons, Jerry Wesley Stahl, Jr. (Melissa) of Russellville, Ky., John Howard Stahl of Russellville, Ky., and Michael Jay Stahl of Russellville, Ky.; a daughter, Lora Anne Latham (the late Tim Latham) of Russellville, Ky.; two sisters, Janice Watkins of Russellville, Ky. and Janette Wright of Glasgow, Ky.; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Jerry Wesley Stahl were conducted Thursday, June 9 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Michael Elliott and Bro. Richard Drummond officiating. Burial followed in the Jarrett Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Wednesday, June 8 from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, June 9 from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are O’Brien Pedigo, Seth McReynolds, Tim Hopkins, Connor Hopkins, Noah Stahl, and Phillip Cox. Honorary pallbearers are Landen Stahl, Noah Bray, Bobby Crabtree, and Douglas Moulder.
The family asks that donations be made to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
