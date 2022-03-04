Christopher Columbus Gilbert, 70, of Russellville, passed away on Feb. 25 in Nashville, Tenn.
Funeral services were held Thursday, March 3 at 1 p.m.at Price Funeral Home in Lewisburg with Mike Humble officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Russellville. Visitation began Wednesday, March 2 at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 2 at Price Funeral Home in Lewisburg.
Christopher was born in Bedford, Ind. to Joseph and Mary Gilbert on March 30, 1951. He was a veteran of the United States Marines and the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm. He retired from the United States Army with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer, later working for the Red Clinic at Blanchfield Army Community Hospital and as a member of the Southeastern Emergency Physicians Medical Group at NorthCrest Hospital in Springfield, Tenn.
Christopher is preceded in death by his son, David Gilbert. He is survived by his wife, Alla, and their children, Nathan Gilbert and his fiancé Tiffany of Russellville, Ky. and Weylin Gilbert of Reno, Nev. Additionally, he is survived by his first wife, Cathy, and their children, Christopher Gilbert and his wife Shannon of Port Tobacco, Md. and Shad Gilbert of Bedford, Ind., and three grandchildren. He is further survived by siblings, Weldon “Bub” Gilbert of East Mountain, Texas, Beverly Chain of Wabash, Ind., Jackie Short of Oolitic, Ind., Rose McDonald of Phoenix, Ariz., Linda Randolph of Oolitic, Ind., Sandra Nordhoff of Bedford, Ind., Jo Ellen Sutton of Bedford, Ind., and Mike Gilbert and his wife Debbie of Woodburn, Ky.
