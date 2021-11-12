Jessie R. Chick Williams, age 93, of Bowling Green, Ky., formerly of Russellville, Ky., passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, at Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky.
She was born in Franklin, Ky. on Dec. 7, 1927, to the late Walter King Russell and Ruby Reed Denning Russell. She was a homemaker and attended Russellville Christian Church. She was an avid quilter, an antique dealer, an avid bridge player, and loved gardening. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Williams; son, Mark Williams; daughter, Elaine Young, and siblings, Charles, Christine and Evelyn.
She is survived by three grandsons, Tyler Young and wife Kris of Columbus, Ohio, John David Young and wife Lisa of Bethel, Ohio, and Benjamin Williams of California, and three great-grandchildren, Anna, Sarah, and
Leah Young.
Funeral services for Jessie R. Chick Williams were conducted Thursday, Nov. 4 at at 2 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Pastor John David Young and Tyler Young officiating. Burial followed in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Thursday, Nov. 4 from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are John David Young, Tyler Young, Daniel Blackford, Warner Williams,
Darrell Clements, Joe Williams, Bob Williams, Lloyd Kemp, and
Gary Mayfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.