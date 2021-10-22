John Robert Byrns, Sr., age 67, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.
John was born in Warren County, Ky. on Feb. 2, 1954, to the late Charles Earl Byrns, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth (Logan) Byrns. He was a Baptist and retired from TVA where he was a machinist. John is preceded in death by a brother, Charles Byrns, Jr.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn Byrns; two sons, Richard Byrns (Regina) of Sharon Grove and John Byrns, Jr. (Rita) of Russellville; his daughter, Kellie Byrns Spears of Russellville; two brothers, Mike Byrns (Joyce) and Frank Byrns both of Bowling Green; two sisters, Melissa Sadler (Dickie) of Alvaton and Revina Owens (Dale) of Franklin; six grandchildren, Amanda Owen, Kelsie Watkins, Richard Jamison Byrns, Peyton Elizabeth Haley, Darin Behm, and Justin Behm, and 10 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for John Robert Byrns, Sr. will be conducted Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Keith Hildabrand officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will begin Sunday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m.
Pallbearers are Jamison Byrns, Darin Behm, Justin Behm, Kevin Byrns, Charlie Byrns, Trey Sadler, and Bryan Haley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.