Jackie B. Baldwin, age 67, of Adairville, Ky., passed away Monday, April 24, 2023, at the Hopkins Nursing Center in Woodburn, Ky.
Jackie was born in Logan County, Ky. on Sept. 21, 1955, to the late Hollace James and Virginia Smith (Rawls) Baldwin.
Jackie was a member of the Adairville Church of Christ and retired from UNARCO after 40 years where he was a line worker. Along with his parents, Jackie is preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Baldwin, and a sister, Charlotte Gregory.
Jackie is survived by his wife of 49 years, Gayle Baldwin; two sons, Troy Baldwin (Amy) of Scottsville, Ky. and Joshua Baldwin of Adairville, Ky.; two sisters, Patricia Faye Plankers of Springfield, Tenn. and Gayle Mulberry of Clarksville, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Chance, Kaylee, Jaxon, and Brexton, and one great-granddaughter, Blakelee.
Memorial services for Jackie Baldwin will be held Saturday, May 6 at 2 p.m. at the Adairville Church of Christ with Hugh Gannon and Flint Redwine officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
The family has asked that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes will be available at the church.
