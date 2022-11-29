Robert Lee Williams, 77, of Olmstead, Ky., passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Logan Memorial Hospital.
Robert has chosen Cremation and will have no services at this time. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 2:58 am
