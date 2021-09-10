Eugene Blackford, age 78, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky.
Eugene was a Logan County native born Dec. 5, 1942, to the late Jonathan Edward Blackford and Rosa Rager Blackford. He worked in shipping and receiving at Auburn Hosiery Mill, a material handler at JS Techno and was a member of Woodlawn Baptist Church.
Eugene is survived by his wife of 44 years, Pat Dunn Blackford; Two sons, Jeff Blackford and wife Jenny of Bowling Green, Ky. and Andy Blackford and wife Debra of Tomball, Texas; one daughter, Candi Key and husband Alan of Russellville, Ky.; seven grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Eugene Blackford will be conducted Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 1 p.m. at Summers and Son Funeral Home with Bro. Kenny Chyle officiating. Burial will follow in the Russellville Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 11 a.m. until the service hour of 1 p.m.
Pallbearers are Kyle Richardson, Tyler Smith, Thomas Stratton, Talon Stratton, Tyler Stratton, Jeremy Kough, and Sherman Creek. Honorary pallbearers are the Deacons of Woodlawn Baptist Church and James Sanford.
Memorial donations may be made to the Woodlawn Baptist Church Benevolence Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
