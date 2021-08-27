Douglas Bailey Keith passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.
Doug was born in Henderson, Ky. on Oct. 6, 1967, to Wayne Douglas and Elizabeth Ann Keith.
Doug was preceded in death by his son, Jansen Allen Smith; grandparents, Thomas Bailey and Gladys Whitfield and Bailey and Opal Keith all of Nortonville, and mother-in-law, Deborah Ann Poole.
Doug is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Ann Keith of Henderson; his father, Wayne Douglas (Nelda) Keith of Whitehouse, Tenn.; his wife of 28 years, Rhonda Kay Keith; two daughters, Bailey Keith (Cameron) Morgan and Lacey Catherine Smith; three granddaughters, Kynzlee Waller, Rhianna Smith, and Lailie Wesley; his sister, Tammy Elizabeth Keith of Centerville, Ohio; stepbrothers, Dustin and Brandon Skipworth; his father-in-law, Samuel Wayne Poole, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Doug was a graduate of Russellville High School ‘85, Western Kentucky University ‘89, and received his Master’s Degree from Troy University. For a number of years, Doug and his wife Rhonda lived in Powder Springs, Ga. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, and spending time at the beach. Having played baseball throughout his youth, he loved the sport and the Atlanta Braves. He was passionate about SEC college football and enjoyed tailgate gatherings, especially during the four years his daughter Bailey attended WKU.
A celebration of life reception will take place at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church Friday, Aug. 27 from 3-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Chapel Hill United Methodist Church or the Western Kentucky University Alumni Association. Care by Cardinal Cremation Society.
