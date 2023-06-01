Stephen Aubrey Markham, age 83, of Auburn, Ky., passed away Thursday, May 25, 2023, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Stephen was born in Butler County, Ky. on Dec. 10, 1939, to the late Aubrey Wesley and Viva Ann (Hardcastle) Markham. He is a member of the Caney Fork Presbyterian Church, a farmer and formerly worked with E. R. Carpenter, Auburn Tannery, and Eagle Wire.
Stephen is preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Markham and Wilbur Markham.
Stephen is survived by his wife of 61 years, Edna Markham; two sons, Benjamin Markham of Bloomington, Ind. and Stephen K. Markham (Sandra) of Russellville, Ky.; a daughter, Melanie Markham of Auburn, Ky.; a sister, Mary Nally of Morgantown; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Stephen Markham will be conducted Saturday, May 27 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Auburn Chapel with Bro. Don Crousore officiating Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery. Visitation will begin at the funeral home Saturday, May 27 from 11 a.m. until service time at 2 p.m.
