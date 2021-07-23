Earl Gene Bilbrey, age 82, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.
Earl was born in Warren County, Ky. on March 25, 1939, to the late Bryant Andrew and Allien Grace (Smith) Bilbrey. Earl was a member of the Auburn Church of Christ, a Boilermaker, and served in the Army National Guard.
Earl is survived by his wife, Charolette Marie (Rogers) Bilbrey; a son, Cody Earl Bilbrey of Auburn; two daughters, Deborah Diane Roberts (John) of Franklin and Sheila Denice Wilson (Scott) of Franklin, also Kim Sandlin Lee (Douglas) of Greenville, Texas; a sister, Mary Helen Shannon of Russellville; six grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
The family has chosen cremation and had a memorial service Wednesday, July 21 at 7 p.m. with Bro. Kenny Gregory officiating. Visitation began Wednesday, July 21 from 5 p.m. until service time at 7 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.