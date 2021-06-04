Wilma “Sandy” Brown Peveler, 73, of Port Orange, Fla., passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021, at her home.
Sandy was born in Russellville, Ky. to the late George and Lucille Brown on June 17, 1947. A graduate of Russellville High School, one of her passions was twirling. She was a majorette and field commander for the marching band while in school. In the late 1970s, Sandy taught twirling to local girls and had a competitive travel team known as Sandy’s Spinners. She coached the high school majorettes for several years and enjoyed watching and supporting the Panther’s football team. In 1984 the family moved to Port Orange, Fla., where she was a restaurant manager for the next 15 years. After that she worked until she retired last March for Dance Depot — a perfect fit as she enjoyed teaching dance, twirling, gymnastics and aerobics so many years ago.
Sandy is survived by her husband of nearly 54 years, Tom; three children; son, Sean Peveler (Nichole); daughters, Jane Gray (Tom) and Alison Jones (Tommy); six grandchildren, Colby Peveler, Thomas Gray, Emily Jones, Briley Peveler, Britney Lucas, and Brenden Baiardi; sister, Jane Vick (Barry) of Russellville, Ky.; sister-in-law and husband, Imogene and Wayne Grayson of Huntsville, Ala.; aunt, Wilma Martin of Louisville, Ky. and a niece, three nephews, three great-nieces, two great-nephews, and a host of cousins all of whom loved her and will miss her dearly.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, June 13 with visitation from 2-5 p.m. with a service beginning at 5 p.m. at Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Rd, Daytona Beach, FL 32117. Family and friends are invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Russellville High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 582 Russellville, KY 42276 in memory of Sandy Brown class of ‘65. To share memories and online condolences, please visit: www.pinellofuneralhome.com
