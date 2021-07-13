Bro. Tom Moody, age 87, of Russellville, Ky., passed away Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Tom was born in Pineville, Ky. on Feb. 14, 1934, to the late Edgar and Pearl (Mason) Moody. Bro. Tom was a member of the New Union Baptist Church. He was formerly a minister with Guptons Grove Baptist Church and pastored churches in Corbin, Maysville, and Lexington, Ky., and one in Indiana. He held several Baptist Association offices over the years. Tom was also a retired electrician and was involved in the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. He served in the Tennessee Army National Guard. He was a member of the Porter Masonic Lodge #137 in Valparaiso, Ind. Was a Rizpah Shriner and a member of the Lions Club. He was a Kentucky Colonel. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Tom is preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Shirley Jean Moody; his daughter, Sandra Jo Kessler; two sisters, Mary Lee Moody and Edith Knuckles, and two brothers, Charles Moody (his twin brother) and Noel Moody.
Tom is survived by his two sons, Mark Moody (Sherry) of Guthrie and Paul Moody (Rebecca) of Franklin; his daughter, Susan Jane Dacus (Paul) of Clarksville, Tenn.; two sisters, Myra Bethel of Greenville, S.C. and Faye Baucom of Mauldin, S.C.; eight grandchildren, Billy, Amber, Melanie, Alan, Anthony, Jacob, Jaiden, and Sean, and six great-grandchildren, Logan, Sophie, Mia, Landon, Ellie, and Isaac.
Funeral services for Bro. Tom Moody were conducted Thursday, July 8 at 2 p.m. in the Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel with Bro. Donnie Blick officiating. Burial followed in the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation began at the funeral home Wednesday, Ju;y 7 from 5-8 p.m. and Thursday, July 8 from 8 a.m. until funeral time at 2 p.m. A Masonic Service was held Wednesday, July 7 beginning at 7 p.m.
