Blake Dakota Nealy, 24, of Auburn, Ky., passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Auburn, Ky.
Blake was born Monday, Feb. 9, 1998, the son of Daniel Nealy of Russellville and Carie McCall Smith (Steven) of Auburn, both of whom survive. He was a self-employed welder, a member of Muddy River Missionary Baptist Church, and a deeply loved and cherished son, grandson, brother, and friend.
Surviving are his brother, Brayden Nealy of Auburn, Ky.; step-brother, Tyler Whitehead of Auburn, Ky.; grandmothers, Belynda Ramsey (David) of Auburn, Ky., and Ellen Nealy of Russellville, Ky. He was preceded in death by grandfathers, Joey McCall and Jim Nealy.
Funeral services were held Thursday, June 30 at 6 p.m. at Price Funeral Home, Inc. located at 252 E. Green St., Lewisburg; with Bro. Daniel Beaty officiating.
Visitation will begin at the funeral home Thursday, June 30 from 3 p.m. until service time at 6 p.m.
