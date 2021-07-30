Robert Melvin Carnall, 58, of Lewisburg, Ky., passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Hospice House of Southern KY in Bowling Green, Ky.
Robbie was born Friday, June 7, 1963, in Lewisburg, Ky., the son of Melvin Carnall and Wanda Procter Carnall. He was retired from Logan Aluminum and attended Glory Bound Church.
Surviving are daughter, Tori Carnall of Saint Augustine, Fla.; brother, Pete Carnall of Russellville, Ky.; sisters, Elaine Cox of Russellville, Ky. and Carol Shaw of Hopkinsville, Ky., and companion, Donna Pierce of Russellville, Ky.
Cremation was chosen with a private memorial service. Burial will be at Lewisburg Cemetery. price Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.