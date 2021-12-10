Don W. Owen, 70, of Russellville, passed away Saturday, Dec 4, 2021, at Creekwood Place in Russellville.
The family chose cremation. There will be no services at this time. Christian Cremation & Funeral Care is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 6:53 pm
