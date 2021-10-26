The Russellville High School Marching Panthers have made it to the state competition! This is amazing as these kids have faced an incredibly hard season. The kids are super excited as this was very unexpected and they worked extremely hard to get here.
The problem the Band Boosters are having is that many families in the district cannot afford the travel to get the kids to the competition.
With COVID, the Boosters say fundraising has been difficult, to say the least.
The Boosters are reaching out to local businesses to ask if anyone would be interested in sponsoring travel to the state competition? Any amount is welcome. The charter bus is going to cost approximately $3,500 and a hotel stay for Friday night for 60+ kids is going to be upwards of $2,600.
The state competition is this Saturday in Lexington. Thank you in advance for always supporting this great group of kids. To say they truly deserve it would be an understatement.
If you would like to donate, you can VENMO at RHS-BAND-1 or Contact Sara Pitts at 270-772-1500.
