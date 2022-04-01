Entries are now being accepted for Med Center Health’s Women in the Arts exhibit, which is scheduled for Friday, June 3, and Saturday, June 4 at The Medical Center-WKU Health Sciences Complex. The exhibit is open to any female artist over 18 years old residing in Kentucky. Artists may enter their artwork in the following categories: painting, sculpture, ceramics, works on paper, fiber works and photography. Awards include Special Purchase, Cash Merit, Honorable Mention, and ArtWorks Award.
A $20 entry fee is required covering all artwork submitted. Two pieces of artwork are allowed per person. Entry forms are available online at MedCenterHealth.org or may be picked up at The Medical Center Health & Wellness at 740 East 10th Avenue in Bowling Green. Entry forms should be returned by May 2.
For more information, call The Medical Center Health & Wellness at 270-745-1010 or 1-800-624-2318.
Med Center Health is a not-for-profit integrated healthcare system serving the Southcentral Kentucky region. The health system includes hospitals in Bowling Green, Albany, Caverna (Horse Cave), Franklin and Scottsville. Combined, the hospitals comprise 454 acute care beds, 110 extended care beds and 400+ on-staff physicians in more than 50 specialties. Med Center Health has more than 3,500 employees and 150 employed providers. In fiscal year 2021, Med Center Health provided $100.3 million in community benefit. Learn more at MedCenterHealth.org.
