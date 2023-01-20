Last November, the Logan County Archives helped connect a lost family heirloom back to local retired veterinarian Bill Smith. The story isn’t over just yet.
If you’ll remember, Caledonia “Callie” (Woodward) Pendleton created the quilt in 1885 for her daughter, Mary Valonia “Nona” (Pendleton) Pyle. After Nona died in 1926, the quilt was passed to her daughter, Pearl (Pyle) Gaines, who owned it until her death in 1943. Pearl’s daughter, Marion (Gaines) Shannon, inherited the quilt and took meticulous care of it until it was sold at an unknown time and for unknown reasons. About 1997, Mary Martin, then a Butler County resident, sold the quilt to Brenda Longhofer, also of Butler County, who has owned it since.
In the weeks since learning of the quilt, the Smith family has discussed its future within the family. “The asking price isn’t a problem for us, but no one truly wants to own the quilt. We would never use it,” said Smith. They also wished to have the quilt professionally viewed and appraised.
This past Tuesday, Smith had another visit with Longhofer, but this time, quilt appraiser Vickie Coleman of Bluegrass Quilt Appraisal in Lexington joined them.
Coleman said of the quilt, “This style — the Crazy Quilt style — became popular after the 1876 Philadelphia Exposition, where there was an Oriental pottery exhibition. The ‘crazing’ on the pottery is what was mimicked on many different things. This became a hot, hot decorator item to have.”
“Even without the dates being on the quilt, I would have put it around 1880-ish because it’s less crazy, as in random, and you see structure. As you get to about 1900, it’s squares made and then put together,” Coleman continued. As she viewed the quilt and all its features, Coleman identified the types of work included on the quilt.
“There is stump work, which is raised embroidery, on this quilt. Cruelled embroidery is also present. There are velvet pieces that have been painted and there’s a great deal of symbolism,” said Coleman. “I’m surprised there’s not a spider! A spider and its web represented home and hearth. The fish is a common symbol during that time. Peacocks were considered good luck,” she added.
The creation of the quilt is believed to be by one person, but it is always possible more than one individual worked on the quilt. “If it was made by more than one person, it could have taken a year. I’d say it could be more like two years, if it was made by one person. Looking at the work, I don’t think it was made by more than one person because the skill is pretty consistent.” Coleman admitted quilting was a woman’s way of showing off.
“This was meant as a way for a woman to show off her skills. This is a quilt that would have been displayed only when company was present. “This quilt was created by a woman of leisure. If she didn’t have servants, she had a family who allowed her to spend her time quilting,” Coleman said.
Coleman stated the quilt pieces are primarily silk and velvet. There are pieces that might be cotton, but she couldn’t be sure. The backing on the quilt is a twill weave and was purchased specifically for this quilt.
It will be several weeks before Smith and Longhofer receive the report from Coleman.
