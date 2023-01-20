RUSNWS01-20-23 Quilt Update

Vickie Coleman, of Bluegrass Quilt Appraisal, inspects the Pendleton Quilt.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Last November, the Logan County Archives helped connect a lost family heirloom back to local retired veterinarian Bill Smith. The story isn’t over just yet.

If you’ll remember, Caledonia “Callie” (Woodward) Pendleton created the quilt in 1885 for her daughter, Mary Valonia “Nona” (Pendleton) Pyle. After Nona died in 1926, the quilt was passed to her daughter, Pearl (Pyle) Gaines, who owned it until her death in 1943. Pearl’s daughter, Marion (Gaines) Shannon, inherited the quilt and took meticulous care of it until it was sold at an unknown time and for unknown reasons. About 1997, Mary Martin, then a Butler County resident, sold the quilt to Brenda Longhofer, also of Butler County, who has owned it since.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.