On Jan. 27, 2022, there was a certain sadness that filled the hearts and minds of Logan Countians and beyond. We got the word that our very own Don Neagle was retiring from his morning shift at WRUS Radio. We all knew the day would eventually come. He is the voice that many of us have heard all of our lives. The voice that our parents grew up on, and our grandparents ... well we could go on and on.
For 63 years, the golden voice of Don Neagle woke Logan County up each weekday. I can even say that I have had the honor of working with Don and even filling in for him many years ago, as WRUS was my first job in radio. When I congratulated him on his retirement, he said, “I laughingly refer to it as semi-retirement, cause I’m still doing the Feedback show but it is retirement for all practical purposes.”
When asked about his early life, Don began by saying he was born a mile up the road from Exie. He said he knew at an early age that he wanted to work in radio. “I admired the announcers on the big network radio shows,” said Don. “In those days, of course, that’s what we had. There was no TV. The big shows were Fibber MeGee & Molly, Lum & Abner, The Great Gildersleeve, and Suspense. I heard a show on Suspense that scared me so much, I couldn’t sleep. They were big, big productions and I admired the announcers and how smooth they talked. Later on, I pretended to be on the radio. I’d get the newspaper and pretend I was reading it on the air.”
Eventually, the young kid from Exie, that pretended to be on the radio, would get his chance.
“When I was in high school, there was a station in Campbellsville called WLCK. They installed a little studio in Greensburg, our hometown. They broadcast about 4 or 5 hours a day from there,” said Don whose mother encouraged him to talk to the man at the station about his interest. He helped out there for about a year without pay but eventually got on the payroll for his first full-time job. “I was so proud that I got a $10 a week raise when I first started.” The reason for that was the minimum wage went up from .75 to $1.
Don would also work in radio in Harrodsburg, Glasgow, and Bowling Green. It was at WKTC in Bowling Green that he heard Winky Sosh was looking for an announcer at WRUS. “I thought Winky Sosh was the strangest name I’d ever heard,” Don said adding he sort of knew where Russellville was but knew nothing about it. He came down and applied and got the job. “I thought I would try it out,” Don said. “That was 63 years ago.”
Over the years, Don would be a staple voice on the air, even selling some advertising, writing copy, and becoming the news director in 1972. “I love those titles, a news director, of course. I was directing no one but myself. I said, okay Don, get to work now,” he chuckled.
Don began his own talk show called Feedback in 1984 which is still going strong today. “I have enjoyed interviewing every aspect of humanity. The professors, authors, theologians, what I call regular people, politicians, authors, and celebrities. I always said it was my education doing Feedback. A learning process for me.” Along with those mentioned, Don has also interviewed many musicians as well. From Jeannie C. Riley and Brenda Lee to Athena Cage, Marty Brown, and Bill Harlan.
Over his timespan at WRUS, Don has been there through many local, national, and world disasters, wars, and conflicts. There are two in particular that I wanted to ask him about. One was the local tragedy of Peach Orchard Road, as it’s come to be known. The double kidnapping and murder of Edgar Harper and his daughter, Ella Givens in 1965. Don actually helped work and report on the case. When asked about it, he replied, “I was with the people who were looking for the bodies. I was with them the morning the bodies were found. I heard somebody say, ‘here they are,’ and I didn’t realize what it meant. Guy McMillan was the sheriff then and he hauled out a pistol and shot it in the air to signal the others that the search was over. He was close to me and the first thing I thought was the killers are back to kill us all. It was creepy and such a bad time.”
The other event actually happened live on the air as Don was doing his morning show. It was the day we all will never forget, 9-11-01. “I was working the morning of the planes crashing into the World Trade Center. I thought some poor guy has crashed into that tower,” said Don. “When it happened again, you realized it was not a mistake, they were planned. I thought we were at war. We’ve been attacked.”
When asked if retirement was planned or not, Don responded, “I’ve had shingles and probably have some carryover. I’ve been diagnosed with smoldering myeloma. As long as it’s smoldering, it’s not going anywhere. I’ve hurt my back and thought it probably is not good to get out of bed at 2:45 a.m. in the morning anymore.” Don went on to mention how his wife, Vivian used to say, “When it’s time to retire, you’ll know it.”
“I hadn’t known it until now,” said Don. “But now I’ve decided it is.”
Hoping to get the pain he is having cured, Don is looking forward to having what time he has left spending it with his family. “I have great-grandkids and I just want to relax. I want to get back to going to church. I am a member of Oak Grove and those people have been super nice to me. They took this ole’ scallion radio guy with rummages in and tried to civilize him.” He is also looking forward to reading more, as he will now be able to stay up a bit later since he sleeps to 7 a.m. these days.
Don is a true legend. He is a Kentucky Broadcaster and Journalism Hall of Fame member but more than that, to us in Logan County, he is family. A voice in the midst of disasters, uncertainty, and unrest. A voice in the brightest of days that can make you feel even better than you already do. A voice to let us know that life is worth following your dreams. At least for now, we still have that voice in a limited capacity. But, if any voice deserved some rest and retirement, it is that smoothing golden voice that could match any network announcer, the voice of our very own Don Neagle.
