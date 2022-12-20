An award-winning film shot in Logan County is now streaming on Amazon, Appletv, and Vudu.
Logan County native Kiel Thorlton’s “A Place Called Home” has been winning big at film festivals worldwide. Awards include Best Supporting Actor (Sean Ramey) and Best Film at the WorldFest Houston; Best Actor (Ben Gavin) at the South Georgia Film Festival; Best Director at the North Europe International Film Festival; Best Feature Film at Louisville’s International Festival of Film; Audience Favorite — Narrative Feature at the Knoxville Film Festival; Best Director at the London Fusion Festival; and an Award of Excellence for Director and Feature Film at the IndieFEST Film Awards.
“A Place Called Home” is a Kentucky-based feature film that is centered on the idea that “It’s not the home you build, but the family you build in it.”
The film follows a widowed father of two, Levi, played by Ben Gavin, as he is forced to make tough decisions after losing his wife in childbirth. Key to the story is Levi’s relationship with his daughters, played by McCarron Stith and Meredith Bayer.
“It was imperative that this film, given the subject matter and style, be filmed inside the American South. The fact that this area is where I found my love of filmmaking was a bonus,” said Thorlton. A writer and director, Thorlton said while considering the setting of his first widely released feature film, his home was the perfect place in his mind to film.
Thorlton has been interested in film for most of his life. He attended Campbellsville University with a double major in Film and Theatre. He later earned a Master of Fine Arts in Film Directing from Regent University. He has worked along the East Coast in the Virginia area, in the Nashville, Tenn. film industry. His family still lives in the Auburn area. His parents are Kirk and Brenda Thorlton and his in-laws are Mike and Robin Harris.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.