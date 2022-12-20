An award-winning film shot in Logan County is now streaming on Amazon, Appletv, and Vudu.

Logan County native Kiel Thorlton’s “A Place Called Home” has been winning big at film festivals worldwide. Awards include Best Supporting Actor (Sean Ramey) and Best Film at the WorldFest Houston; Best Actor (Ben Gavin) at the South Georgia Film Festival; Best Director at the North Europe International Film Festival; Best Feature Film at Louisville’s International Festival of Film; Audience Favorite — Narrative Feature at the Knoxville Film Festival; Best Director at the London Fusion Festival; and an Award of Excellence for Director and Feature Film at the IndieFEST Film Awards.

