On Sunday, May 30 deputies with the Logan County Sheriff’s Department were in the area of Elmwood Drive, on 68-80 East when they observed three motorcycles traveling at a high rate of speed.
According deputies, the radar confirmed the motorcycles were doing 110mph in a 65mph zone.
Deputies attempted to stop the motorcycles but they continued, turning left onto Duncan’s Chapel Road.
A deputy saw the motorcycles turn into a driveway at 640 Duncans Chapel. It was at this location that all three operators were located hiding behind a garage.
Eric Zimmerman, 21, of Sharon Grove, was charged with speeding (greater than 26mph over), reckless driving, and 2nd degree fleeing/evading.
Jeremy Hollis, 23, of Auburn, was charged with speeding (greater than 26mph over), reckless driving, 2nd degree fleeing/evading, failure to register transfer, no registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, and no motorcycle operator’s license.
Russell Bear, 26, of Lewisburg, was charged with speeding (greater than 26mph over), reckless driving, 2nd degree fleeing/evading, and no motorcycle operator’s license.
