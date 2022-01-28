Kentucky survivors who applied for FEMA disaster assistance after the Dec. 10-11 tornadoes are encouraged to keep in touch with FEMA to ensure the disaster assistance process stays on track.
It’s important to update FEMA about changes to your status, particularly your housing situation. All applicants should update FEMA about changes in insurance and contact information as soon as possible and as often as necessary. FEMA may need to contact you, and missing or wrong information could delay the delivery of assistance. When contacting FEMA, keep handy the nine-digit number assigned to you when you applied.
FEMA encourages you to keep in touch to get answers to your questions in English, Spanish or other languages. You can ask about the status of your application or other topics ranging from home inspections to information on appealing FEMA’s eligibility determination or adding the name of someone to speak for the applicant.
Here’s how to keep in touch with FEMA:
Visit any disaster recovery center in Kentucky. For a current list of locations, visit fema.gov/drc.
Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. Press 1 for English, 2 for Spanish, Press 3 for other languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators are available from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time daily.
Log into your account at DisasterAssistance.gov.
Download the FEMA mobile app (also in Spanish).
FEMA provides the following free aids and services to help survivors communicate with specialists and understand FEMA programs:
Information available in Braille, large print, or audio
Information available in accessible electronic formats on FEMA’s website
Qualified sign language interpreters
Qualified multilingual interpreters and information written in other languages.
If you need assistance to access a FEMA program, service or a program or service funded by FEMA, contact FEMA’s Civil Rights Resource Line at 833-285-7448. Press 1 for English, 2 for Spanish or send an email to: FEMA-CivilRightsOffice@fema.dhs.gov.
The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is Friday, Feb. 11.
For official information on Kentucky’s recovery from the tornadoes, visit fema.gov/disaster/4630. Follow FEMA on Twitter at FEMA Region 4 (@femaregion4) / Twitter and at facebook.com/fema.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.