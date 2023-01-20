Storytime: Snow Is My Favorite!
Friday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at Russellville Branch
Snow day fun at Storytime! Join us for Ice skating, snowball fights, and building a snowman. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
Afterschool Storytime: Snow Is My Favorite!
Friday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. at Russellville Branch
Snow day fun at Storytime! Join us for Ice skating, snowball fights, and building a snowman. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks and more! Geared toward elementary students, but everyone is welcome.
Board Game Day
Saturday, Jan. 21 at 10 a.m. at Russellville Branch
A variety of board games will be available for families to stop by and play a favorite game or try out a new one! Everyone is welcome.
LOGAN COUNTY PUBLIC Youth Craft Kits
Jan. 23, 30 at Russellville Branch
Stop by and pick up a Craft Kit! Sometimes they are seasonal, sometimes challenging, but always fun and when you want them! Available while supplies last.
Auburn Storytime: Please Feed the Birds
Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 10 a.m. at Auburn Branch
Bird watching is so much fun in the winter. Let’s build a feeder for our feathered friends. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
Storytime: Please Feed the Birds
Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. & 2 p.m. at Russellville Branch
Bird watching is so much fun in the winter. Let’s build a feeder for our feathered friends. Join us for stories, crafts, songs, snacks and more! Geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome.
