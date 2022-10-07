The Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts (GSA) is now accepting applications for the class of 2023. The program, a tuition-free three-week immersive arts education experience, opens doors to a variety of scholarship opportunities and will be celebrating its 36th-year next summer.

Each summer, GSA hosts talented high school students from every region of the commonwealth for a three-week, tuition-free immersive residential program on a college campus. During this program, student artists engage in studies across nine disciplines: Architecture + Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Film + Photography, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Visual Art, and Vocal Music. Recent funding from the Kentucky Department of Education has allowed GSA to grow from 256 students to more than 500 students.

