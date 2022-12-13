On the night of Dec. 10, 2021, deadly tornadoes swept through Western Kentucky, causing an estimated $305 million in damage to homes, churches and businesses in Mayfield, Dawson Springs, Bowling Green and other communities.

In Mayfield alone — a city of 10,000 residents — the deadly tornadoes destroyed 257 homes and damaged another 1,000, according to the city. Most of its historic town center was destroyed.

