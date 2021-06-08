Logan County’s Fair fell victim to the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.Logan County Fair comes back from COVID However, this year the fair is back, and will once again feature many days of exciting and entertaining events you have become accustomed to at one of the community’s favorite pastimes.

Beginning the week of June 22 through July 1, the 2021 Logan County Fair will be held at the Logan County Extension Campus, 255 John Paul Road, Russellville (off the bypass).

Prices for the fair nightly, which includes the James Gang Rides as well as all other events for that particular date are $10 from Tuesday, June 22 through Wednesday, June 23. The price climbs to $15 for Thursday, June 24 through Saturday, June 26 due to larger events these days. Concessions will be available nightly.

Events and DatesTuesday, June 22: FAMILY FUN NIGHT

Rides & Concessions -5 p.m.

Robots -5 p.m. (arena)

Corn Maze — 5 p.m. (arena)

Pedal Tractors — 5 p.m. (arena)

Emergency Services Vehicles — 5 p.m. (arena)

Baby & Toddler Activities — 5:30 p.m. (pavilion)

Little Mr. & Miss Pageant — 6 p.m. (big meeting room inside)

Diaper Derby -7 p.m. (pavilion)

Wednesday, June 23

Rides & Concessions — 5 p.m.

Pedal Tractors — 5 p.m. (arena)

Corn Maze — 5 p.m. (arena)

Cornhole Tournament — 5 p.m. (pavilion)

Omega Force Strong Man Show — 7 p.m.(arena)

Thursday, June 24Special Needs Friends Day at The Fair — 10 a.m.-12 p.m. (pre-registration required)

Rides & Concessions — 5 p.m.

Tractor Pulls — 7 p.m. (arena)

Friday, June 25

Rides & Concessions — 5 p.m.

Wrestling — 7 p.m. (arena)

Saturday, June 26

Farmer’s Market — 7:30 a.m. (pavilion)

Rides & Concessions — 3 p.m.

Monster Trucks — 7 p.m. (arena)

Animal Shows

Monday, June 28 — 2 p.m. Alpaca Show

Tuesday, June 29 — 10 a.m. Dairy Show, 6 p.m. Beef Show

Wednesday, June 30 — 5 p.m. Market & Dairy and Goat Show, and 5:30 p.m. Sheep Show

Thursday, July 1 — 6 p.m. Hog Show

Those who made the fair possible include the 2021 Fairboard Members: Lonny Epley-Chairman, Amanda Stratton-Vice Chairman, Linda Martin-Treasurer, Dee Dee Brown-Secretary, Paul Gripshover, Mary Givens, Barry Cornelius, Ben Ferguson, Tracey Epley, Brooke Powell, Rhonda Reeves, Ethan Brown, Jason Brown, Leann Martin, Carrie Derossett, John Walpole, Jay Campbell, Polly Steenbergen, Cliff Kennedy, and Ashley Holloway.

Those who sponsor the 2021 Fair include:

Logan County Fiscal Court

H & H Sheetmetal BR Knuckles Insurance

Farm Bureau & Farm Credit J Stone Photography

Logan County Tourism Jailer Phil Gregory

WRUS Logan County Detention Center

Young Funeral Home Logan County Extension Cooperative

Silver Sponsors Mike Chestnut/Chestnut Farms

Lewisburg Banking Company Oak N Ivy

Life Choice Pregnancy Center

Amtech LC

Econo Lodge/Quality Inn

Ernie’s Lawn Mower

First Southern National Bank

Kirby Funeral Home

Logan County Republican Party

Pennyrile Electric

Price Funeral Home

Pro Services of KY

Sheriff Stephen Stratton

Southern States

Auburn Banking Company

Cayce Mill Supply

City of Russellville

Colonial Inn

Countywide Realty

Darling Ingredients

Hickory Hill

Jeff & Janice Moler

Kenway Investments

Logan Telephone Co-op

Logan County Chamber of Commerce

Lora Lee Robey

Poore’s Nursery

Pro-Tec

Roy’s BBQ

Sharon Shanklin/Shelter Insurance

Summer & Son Funeral Home

Trophies to Go

For more information, follow on the Logan County Fair Facebook Page for the latest updates or call 270-726-6323.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.