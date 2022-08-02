Wrapping up the summer fun, the Logan County Public Library held its foam finale last week, one of many activities held throughout June and July for school-aged kids.
As part of the summer program, in an effort to build reading habits, the library supported readers who read for a total of 4,490 days in June and July.
Planned outings were also part of the program. Participants were invited to both Russellville and Auburn Parks as well as the Logan County Extension Complex. Online adventures were scheduled for movie and game nights. Books, crafts, jungles animals, magic shows, and learning how things work are but a few of the activities that were all for free.
“We have had a successful summer program. The kids have stayed motivated all summer long to read, be active, and stay curious,” said Carole Ann Miles Faulkner with the Library Children’s Services. “We have a special community here in Logan County. Auburn Park, Russellville Park, and the Logan County Extension office have hosted many of our programs this summer. We are very grateful for their support to bring quality programming to our families.”
The library still has several activities that will continue, even when kids go back to school. So watch the News-Democrat & Leader for calendar events, or you can drop by the library to get a calendar as well. The library is located at 225 Armory Drive, Russellville.
