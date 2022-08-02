Wrapping up the summer fun, the Logan County Public Library held its foam finale last week, one of many activities held throughout June and July for school-aged kids.

As part of the summer program, in an effort to build reading habits, the library supported readers who read for a total of 4,490 days in June and July.

