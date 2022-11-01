The 2022 Youth Leadership Logan Class went on their Logan County Tourism Day trip on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. They were given overviews by Evelyn Richardson and Darlynn Moore at Red River Meeting House, Michael Morrow and Alex Maskin at The SEEK Museum, and Tommy Hines at South Union Shaker Village. The class is made up of sophomores from Russellville High School and Logan County High School.

