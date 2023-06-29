At Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, Magistrate Tyler Davenport requested that the court approve deducting the total of all monthly utility bills from the $10,000 paid monthly to the Logan County Humane Society for taking care of all shelter operations.
The Logan County Humane Society was given notice in May by the Logan County Fiscal Court of its intention not to continue its contract with the non-profit that has handled the day-to-day operations of the county’s animal shelter for 35 years. This change was supposed to take place on July 1, 2023, however, confusion has followed the decision with no nailed-down plans in place for either the county or the society.
“Being that our contract is ending with the humane society at the end of this month and we’re going to be taking over the bills, you know, electrical, water, and any of the bills pertaining to the building that we own; with the temporary agreement we have with the humane society, we have this bridge moment to where we’re transitioning to a new relationship, to where we’re month-to-month $10,000 a month, right Jason (Harper — magistrate for the fourth district)? I think whatever the bills are every month, we deduct that from the $10,000,” said Davenport.
Magistrate Thomas Bouldin responded, “Excuse me, what’s the $10,000 for? I’m not voting for that. Ya’ll said the temporary allowing... ya’ll didn’t ask for no money to be transferred.”
During the May 23rd fiscal court meeting, Magistrate Jason Harper, who sits on the humane society board as the court’s representative, asked that the court allow the current agreement with the society be extended for a couple of months while the transition takes place. He also requested that the humane society and the new animal control officer (ACO), once hired, be allowed to co-occupy the shelter for a short time until the transition is complete.
Bouldin also said, “So we’re paying them the same money and they don’t have the animal control officer?”
County Attorney Joe Ross explained, “I think they’re saying we’re basically going to continue the arrangements that are in that contract, extend it by a month because Steve (Stratton — Logan County Sheriff) doesn’t have an ACO.”
“What do you think we’re going to do between now and the time we’re taking over?” Davenport asked Bouldin. Bouldin admitted he believed the humane society was only being “allowed to utilize the building until they are able to do something different. I didn’t know we were paying them $10,000.”
Magistrate Chris Wilcutt said he believed the same as Bouldin.
Harper said, “As of July 1st, there’s no animal control unless the humane society does it and we’re still prepared to do animal control until that job is filled. So, nothing would change.”
Davenport said, “We’ve got to have a bridge gap here.” To which Harper replied, “This is not a bridge we can cross without funding. The county is not in the animal business and we cannot go one month without funding the animal shelter as is and that’s what’s going to happen in July.”
After much discussion, Harper made a motion to “continue our current contract (with the humane society) on a month-to-month basis until we have a full-time ACO officer, and at that time, our contributions will be ended, negotiated, whatever we decide. Minus utility costs.”
During an additional lengthy discussion, Judge-Executive Phil Baker said, “I just want them (humane society) to understand they are still animal control and that when they are called, they have to go on those calls.”
Before making the vote, Harper made a motion to amend his motion to limit the agreement for 30 days at a time. In the end, Bouldin was the lone no vote.
