At Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, Magistrate Tyler Davenport requested that the court approve deducting the total of all monthly utility bills from the $10,000 paid monthly to the Logan County Humane Society for taking care of all shelter operations.

The Logan County Humane Society was given notice in May by the Logan County Fiscal Court of its intention not to continue its contract with the non-profit that has handled the day-to-day operations of the county’s animal shelter for 35 years. This change was supposed to take place on July 1, 2023, however, confusion has followed the decision with no nailed-down plans in place for either the county or the society.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.