Logan Memorial Hospital is now using telemedicine technology to provide quality and life-saving patient care closer to home. The hospital recently entered into an arrangement with the TriStar Health System to provide 24/7 telestroke care to patients.
“Our arrangement with TriStar Health will allow our patients to have access to quality doctors and immediate intervention without having to drive long distances,” said Stephen Selzer, interim CEO of Logan Memorial Hospital. “We continue to strive for programs like these to ensure that healthcare in Logan County and the surrounding communities are strong and our residents have access to life-saving care.”
Telemedicine allows immediate intervention for acute stroke care. Within seconds of a request for a consultation, a Logan Memorial Hospital ER physician can position the telemedicine robot at a patient’s bedside and connect via a secure internet connection to a TriStar Health neurologist specializing in stroke care. The robot provides two-way audio and video communication and assists in operating a variety of remote presence devices, such as an electronic stethoscope. The TriStar Health neurologist can remotely examine a patient’s ability to move and speak and even zoom in to enable a complete exam.
Through consultation with a TriStar Health neurologist, patients may be eligible to receive time-critical medications such as tissue plasminogen activator (tPA), which can preserve brain function and reduce disability. As a result, emergency physicians can more quickly treat stroke patients in the ER and reduce or eliminate long-term stroke impacts on patients.
TriStar Health provides 24/7 access to stroke experts to determine the best treatment plan and coordinate rapid transfer to a comprehensive stroke-certified center. TriStar Health Certified Stroke Centers include TriStar Centennial Medical Center, TriStar Hendersonville Medical Center, TriStar Horizon Medical Center, TriStar Skyline Medical Center, TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center and TriStar Summit Medical Center in Middle Tennessee, and TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital in South Central Kentucky.
About Logan Memorial Hospital
A part of LifePoint Health, Logan Memorial Hospital is located in Russellville, Kentucky, and has a service area of 45,000. The facility is comprised of 75 inpatient beds, including 6 ICU/CCU and 10 Swing beds. Services include a Surgery Center with three ORs, plus two separate endoscopy suites, a 24-hour physician-staffed Chest Pain Accredited Emergency Department, and state-of-the-art Imaging technology including PACS, digital mammography, spiral 16-slice CT, 3D ultrasound, MRI, echo, and nuclear medicine. Logan Memorial Hospital also offers Cardiac/Pulmonary Rehab, Laboratory Services, a two-bed Sleep Disorder Center, Infusion Center, and Outpatient Rehabilitation. For more information about Logan Memorial Hospital, visit LoganMemorial.com or call 270-726-4011.
— Submitted
