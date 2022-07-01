A decision made by members of the Logan County Fiscal Court on June 14th was rescinded this week due to a recent motion released by Circuit Court Judge Joe Hendricks requiring the county jailer and his appointed personnel or deputies, to prepare and accept bail bonds when the Circuit Court Clerk’s office is closed.
The motion made on June 14th was to take $146,581 out of the jail’s budget and put it into the sheriff’s budget to hire four full-time bailiffs for security purposes at the Circuit Court Clerk’s office for the purpose of bonding inmates.
The reasoning for the June 14th motion was because Circuit Court Clerk Mary Orange had to begin handling the job of bonding after Jailer Phil Gregory emailed her saying the jail would no longer be handling the responsibility due to staffing shortages. Orange noted it was her job to handle the bonding duties, but added, that all of the jails around the state of Kentucky, including Logan’s jail until recently, take care of that service, which includes after-hours. This put Orange in somewhat of a pickle causing her to temporarily move into her office 24-7 in case she were to be called upon to issue a bond. Bonding can occur any time of the day or night.
“It is my understanding we made that motion on Tuesday, June 14th because the jail was unable to perform that task any longer. It is my understanding the order by Judge Hendricks now requires jailer Gregory to continue to do that so we no longer need that additional funding to go into the sheriff’s budget,” said Magistrate Tyler Davenport.
According to the judge’s motion, the Logan County Detention Center will be facilitating bonds after hours and on weekends. The Circuit Court Clerk’s office will be taking on the responsibility during the days the Justice Center is open.
