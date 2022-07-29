Logan County Clerk Scottie Harper bid his farewells during Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting. This was Harper’s final meeting with the magistrates and judge-executive as he will be resigning effective July 31st. Harper, who did not seek reelection after 16 years of service, announced last week he would be leaving his seat five months early.

“I want to thank the court members and Judge Chick for supporting me over years and providing the funding to take care of the public the best way possible.

