On Wednesday, Feb. 8th, the Logan County Chamber of Commerce awarded the Logan County Good Samaritan, Inc. the Commercial Beautification Award. Keith Bachelor, Chamber Board Member, presented Denise McDonald, Executive Director of the Logan County Good Samaritan, the award.
“Through the grace of God, the generosity of so many churches, businesses, and individuals in this community, and several grants, the Logan County Good Samaritan was able to acquire the adjoining property,” said McDonald.
