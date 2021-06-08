The Seventh Annual Hinton’s Thunder Over Lewisburg has been gearing up preparing for a big show on Sunday, July 4th in Lewisburg.
Literally, thousands of dollars are spent each year to bring what some have called a “Big City Show” to a small country town, thanks to the Hinton family legacy.
Back in the early 1970s, Clacy and Maxine Hinton started a tradition of launching fireworks to celebrate our county’s beginning. Now passed on, their grandson Clacy White has picked up where his grandad left off.
The family, which includes the Hinton’s daughter, Sherri Hinton-White, is in the process of seeking sponsorship to help put the show on.
“We couldn’t put on this show without the help of the community. It takes a lot of support and sponsorship to continue,” said Hinton-White.
Sponsorship (displayed on a banner) includes Freedom Level — $1,000 plus, Liberty Level — $500 plus, Patriot Level — $200 plus, and Celebration level — $20 plus.
“I want to thank everyone who supports and attends the annual fireworks show,” said Hinton-White. “We are always looking for more support to keep this tradition alive not only for our city but for our county as well.”
If you would like to sponsor the show, you can contact Hinton-White at 270-772-3126 or mail your sponsorship to Sherri White, 1898 Quality Road, Lewisburg, KY 42256. The Hinton’s Thunder Over Lewisburg is a non-profit organization.
This event is free to the public. The best place to view the show is at Lewisburg City park.
“I know momma and daddy are sitting on the clouds smiling from above,” said Hinton-White of her parents and the continuing of their legacy.
