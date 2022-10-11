Andrew, Donald W.-10/05/2022-driving on DUI suspended license -1st offense
Berry, Donald D.-09/30/2022-speeding 26 mph or > speed limit-reckless driving
Bivins, Ashley N.-09/29/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
Cauley, Ricky O.-10/01/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury
Cooper, Keaton L.-09/29/2022-speeding 26 mph or > speed limit-fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (motor vehicle)-instructional permit violations
Emberton, James M.-09/30/2022-operating on sus or rev oper license-no registration receipt-no registration plates-failure of non-owner operator to maintain req ins/sec, 1st off
Ford, Elizabeth Marie-09/29/2022-murder-robbery, 1st degree-tampering with physical evidence-persistent felony offender
Grayson, Gary Lynn-10/04/2022-assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury-failure to appear-criminal mischief 2nd degree-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines
Hampton, Isaiah L.-09/29/2022-assault, 1st degree-wanton endangerment-1st degree
Hawks, Michael Albert-10/02/2022-assault, 2nd degree — domestic violence-strangulation 1st degree
Hobgood, Pamela Gail-10/03/2022-failure to appear-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-poss of marijuana
Jackson, Alexander D.-10/04/2022-shock probation in felony convictions-probation violation (for felony offense)-unlawful transaction w/minor 2nd deg-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Lewis, Vontrae Ll.-10/03/2022-contempt of court libel/slander resistance to order
McCarley, Garry M.-10/03/2022-trafficking in synthetic drugs — 1st offense-possession of synthetic drugs — 1st offense
Moore, Zachary A.-10/03/2022-failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor-criminal mischief 3rd degree-burglary, 2nd degree-persistent felony offender ii
Poindexter, Patrick Q.-10/05/2022-disregarding traffic cont dev-traffic light-non-payment of court costs, fees or fines-oper mtr vehicle u/infl alc/subs (189a.010(1e) — 1st
Shelton, Lucas P.-10/05/2022-carrying a concealed weapon-drug paraphernalia — buy/possess-poss cont sub 1st deg, 1st off (methamphetamine)-traff in cont sub, 1st degree, 1st off — (< 2 gms methamphetamine)-tampering with physical evidence
Smith, Joseph a.-10/03/2022-rim or frame obscuring lettering or decal on plate-trafficking in synthetic drugs — 1st offense-possession of synthetic drugs — 2nd or subsequent offense
Taylor, David W.-09/30/2022-menacing-public intoxication-control sub(excludes alcohol)-disorderly conduct, 2nd degree-resisting arrest-assault 3rd degree-police officer or prob officer
Waller, James E.-10/05/2022-drink alcoholic bev in public place (1st & 2nd off-disorderly conduct, 1st degree
Wilson, Stephanie M.-09/30/2022-public intoxication-control sub(excludes alcohol)-violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO
Young, Courtney Lynn-09/29/2022-failure to appear, citation for misdemeanor-theft by deception-include cold checks u/$500
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.