RUSNWS-03-07-23 SAR Honored

Col. Benjamin Logan Chapter members gather for a photo before the Senate reconvened.

 Denise Shoulders

The Col. Benjamin Logan Chapter of the National Society Sons of the American Revolution were guests of Senator Mike Wilson on the Senate floor Wednesday, Mar. 1st as they posted the colors when the session reconvened.

Chapter members who attended were Adam Scales, Joe Hendricks, Richard Holloman, and Roger Vincent. Associate chapter members attending included Robert Brooks, Steve Mallory, and Charlie Murphy. Compatriots of the Col. Stephen Trigg, Lt. Robert Mosely, Col. Daniel Boone, Gov. Isaac Shelby, Louisville, and Lafayette Chapters also participated. Becky Scales, Sally Ray, and Louise Holloman accompanied their husbands on the trip as well.

