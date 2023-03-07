The Col. Benjamin Logan Chapter of the National Society Sons of the American Revolution were guests of Senator Mike Wilson on the Senate floor Wednesday, Mar. 1st as they posted the colors when the session reconvened.
Chapter members who attended were Adam Scales, Joe Hendricks, Richard Holloman, and Roger Vincent. Associate chapter members attending included Robert Brooks, Steve Mallory, and Charlie Murphy. Compatriots of the Col. Stephen Trigg, Lt. Robert Mosely, Col. Daniel Boone, Gov. Isaac Shelby, Louisville, and Lafayette Chapters also participated. Becky Scales, Sally Ray, and Louise Holloman accompanied their husbands on the trip as well.
Before completing their duties, the members toured the Capitol and learned much of its history. One of the more interesting facts learned was that the Kentucky Supreme Court chamber, being lined with Honduras Mahogany which is no longer exported from that country, is the most valuable and irreplaceable room in the Capitol.
Senate Resolution 124, A Resolution honoring the Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution located in Russellville, Kentucky, was adopted by a voice vote. The resolution is now a permanent part of Kentucky legislative history and reads:
A Resolution honoring the Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution located in Russellville, Kentucky.
WHEREAS, the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky; and
WHEREAS, SAR is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history, and promoting education to our future generations; and
WHEREAS, SAR members volunteer untold hours of service each year in their local communities and are very active in assisting veterans. SAR proudly provides teachers with living history interpreters, lesson planning materials, and reenactment events for school-aged youth to attend; and
WHEREAS, as one of the largest male societies in the country, SAR boasts tens of thousands of active members in over 550 chapters across the United States and internationally. Any male 18 years or older, regardless of race, religion, or ethnic background, who can prove blood lineal descent from a patriot of the American revolution, is eligible for membership; and
WHEREAS, SAR was conceived as a fraternal and civic society composed of lineal descendants of the patriots who wintered at Valley Forge, signed the Declaration of Independence, fought in the battles of the American Revolution, served in the Continental Congress, or otherwise supported the cause of American Independence; and
WHEREAS SAR seeks to maintain and extend the institutions of American freedom, patriotism, and respect for out national symbols, including but not limited to promoting pride in being American citizens; and
WHEREAS, the National Society was chartered by an act of the United States Congress on June 9, 1906. The charter was signed by President Theodore Roosevelt, who was also a member of the Empire State Society of SAR;
NOW, THEREFORE, Be it resolved by the Senate of the General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Kentucky: The Senate does hereby honor the Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution as located in Russellville, Kentucky the present colors in our illustrious chamber. When the Senate adjourns this day, it does so in honor of the Colonel Benjamin Logan Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. The Clerk of the Senate is directed to transmit a copy of this Resolution to the office of Senator Mike Wilson for presentation.
“Thanks to all and to Senator Mike Wilson for the Senate Resolution recognizing us,” said Roger Vincent.
Richard Holloman said, “It was an honor to be in the presence of so many of our Compatriots as we were all recognized by the Kentucky Senate.”
Live-streaming of the House and Senate proceedings airs on KET with each session being archived. Being able to watch from Bowling Green, chapter member Randy Parrish said, “I got to see it as it happened and I’m grateful for that.” He added, “There were 13 compatriots dressed out; one for each colony.”
If you’d like to watch the SAR posting the colors and the resolution being read, you can go to www.ket.org/legislature/archives and look for Senate Chambers on March 1, 2023.
