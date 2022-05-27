Logan County’s very own United States Army Cpl. Josh Moore will have his name appear on the Stewart-Haas #41 car driven by Cole Custer during NASCAR Memorial weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Pre-race coverage begins at 4 p.m. (local time) with the race beginning at 5 p.m. airing on FOX on May 29th.
Cpl. Moore was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 18th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, Schweinfurt, Germany. He died at age 20 on May 30, 2007, in Baghdad of wounds sustained when the vehicle he was in struck an improvised explosive device.
The News-Democrat & Leader will have an article and photos about Cpl. Moore’s name appearing on a NASCAR racecar after the race airs.
